Alaska Anchorage downs Santa Clara 78-73 in OT

November 24, 2017 2:34 am
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Jacob Lambkin scored six of his 22 points in overtime and grabbed 11 rebounds, Maleke Haynes scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, and Div. II Alaska Anchorage beat Santa Clara 78-73 Thursday night in a consolation game of the 2017 GCI Great Alaska Shootout.

Lampkin hit a layup, Haynes added two free throws and the Seawolves led 70-68 with 3:17 left in OT. Lampkin hit another layup and dunked for a 74-68 lead, but Santa Clara closed to 75-73 on K.J. Feagin’s jumper with four seconds left. Malik Clements was fouled on a steal with two seconds to play and sealed it with two free throws.

Josiah Wood scored 11 points for the Seawolves (4-3), who face the College of Charleston Saturday in the fourth-place game.

Feagin’s jumper put the Broncos up by nine with 5:41 left in the second half, but the Seawolves closed to 61-58 on Ursery’s jumper and trailed 66-63 after Clements’ 3 with 35 seconds left. Haynes’ running 3 at the buzzer tied it at 66.

Henry Caruso scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Josip Vrankic added 16 points, and Matt Hauser scored 15 for Santa Clara (1-4).

