NC State, Doeren agree to new deal through 2022

November 30, 2017 5:03 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has announced that it and football coach Dave Doeren have agreed to a new five-year deal.

A person familiar with the situation says the move came after Doeren talked with Tennessee officials about their coaching vacancy. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither Tennessee nor N.C. State had publicly discussed details of the Volunteers’ coaching search.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t immediately available and it is unclear if Doeren was formally offered the Tennessee job to replace fired coach Butch Jones.

N.C. State officials announced the new agreement with Doeren, pending approval from the school’s Board of Trustees on Friday.

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard in Raleigh and Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

