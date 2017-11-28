Listen Live Sports

AP source: Penn State’s Moorhead to be next Miss State coach

November 28, 2017 10:34 pm
 
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Mississippi State will hire Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its next head coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized.

Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left Mississippi State after nine years to become Florida’s coach. Moorhead has been with Penn State the last two seasons, calling plays for one of the best offenses in the country.

Before coming to Penn State, Moorhead was head coach at FCS Fordham University in New York. He went 38-13 at his alma mater with three playoff appearances. The 44-year-old from Pittsburgh also has been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Connecticut and Akron.

