The Associated Press
 
App State beats Georgia State, stays in Sun Belt title hunt

November 25, 2017 5:44 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Jalin Moore ran 32 times for 239 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 31-10.

The Mountaineers (7-4, 6-1) stayed tied for first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings with one game left in the season. They will host Louisiana-Lafayette next Saturday.

Moore made it 7-0 with a 3-yard run early in the second quarter, but the Panthers (6-4, 5-2) scored on a short-field drive, thanks to Antreal Allen’s interception, to tie it at 7.

Chandler Staton made it 10-7 before the break with a 42-yard field goal, and Taylor Lamb added a pair of TD passes in the third quarter to push the lead to 24-7.

Brandon Wright kicked a 50-yard field goal with 4:46 left in the game to cut the deficit to 14 and Lamb scored on a 14-yard keeper to cap the scoring with 25 seconds left.

Appalachian State piled up 323 yards on the ground.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

