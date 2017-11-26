Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons

November 26, 2017 11:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Arizona State has fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons with the Sun Devils.

Graham was 46-31 in six seasons that earned five bowl trips. The Sun Devils finished the regular season 7-5 on Saturday by beating rival Arizona, making a two-game improvement on last season’s disappointing record.

Arizona State announced a 1 p.m. MT news conference with athletic director Ray Anderson “regarding the football program.”

___

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.