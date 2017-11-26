Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons

Arizona State has fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons with the Sun Devils.

Graham was 46-31 in six seasons that earned five bowl trips. The Sun Devils finished the regular season 7-5 on Saturday by beating rival Arizona, making a two-game improvement on last season’s disappointing record.

Arizona State announced a 1 p.m. MT news conference with athletic director Ray Anderson “regarding the football program.”

