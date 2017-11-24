Listen Live Sports

Atkins helps No. 2 Texas beat LSU 75-66

November 24, 2017 8:48 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 17 points and , while Jatarie White added 14 points to lead No. 2 Texas past LSU, 75-66 in the Las Vegas Shootout on Friday.

Atkins, who had four steals, made six of her eight attempts from the field.

Lashann Higgs added 13 points while Brooke McCarty had 11 points for the Longhorns (4-0).

Chloe Jackson scored as season-high 23 points and Raigyne Louis added 20 for LSU (2-30).

The Longhorns scored the game’s first six points and jumped to a 16-4 advantage five minutes into the game. LSU responded with a 9-0 run, but never came closer as the Longhorns led 41-28 at intermission. The lead never got below nine in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: This was the Longhorns first game away from home and against a Power 5 team. Coming into Friday, Texas was second in the nation in offensive output with 105.0 points. Also before Friday, Atkins was fourth in the country in field-goal percentage.

LSU: This was the second road game for the Tigers, who are now 0-2. Louis’ streak of 20 consecutive double-doubles ended Friday. She now needs nine assists to become the fifth Lady Tiger with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 steals, and 275 assists.

UP NEXT:

Texas: The Longhorns will take on Washington Saturday in the Thanksgiving Shootout.

LSU: plays Saint Louis Saturday in the Shootout.

