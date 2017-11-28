Listen Live Sports

Barry drives for late layup to give Dartmouth 64-63 win

November 28, 2017 9:15 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry drove for a layup with two seconds remaining to give Dartmouth a 64-63 win over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night.

Loyola’s Chuck Champion hit three straight jumpers in the final minutes and Cam Gregory made two free throws for a 63-62 lead with 49 seconds left. Barry, who finished with 14 points, missed a three and Champion then missed a free throw, giving Barry the open door for the game-winning layup.

Loyola had a 33-26 halftime advantage. Miles Wright nailed a 3-pointer to start the second half, Barry followed with a jumper and Wright added a layup to tie the game at 33-33. Neither team could get any breathing room after that.

Wright had 13 points and Chris Knight added 11 for Dartmouth (2-2).

Champion had a career-best 26, hitting 12 of 15 from the floor. Gregory added 22 points while hauling down 11 rebounds for Loyola (1-5)

