Bartley 23, Louisiana tops Richmond 82-76 in 3rd-place game

November 22, 2017 7:50 pm
 
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Frank Bartley IV, Justin Miller and Marcus Stroman combined for 53 points as Louisiana came from six down to defeat Richmond 82-76 on Wednesday and claim third place in the Cayman Islands Challenge.

Bartley scored 23 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Stroman a career-best 15 and each converted four free throws in the final 42 seconds to foil a Richmond comeback. Miller added 15 points off the bench.

Louisiana (4-2) was trailing by six with seven minutes to go, having gone through a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought with three turnovers, two missed shots and even a missed free throw attempt.

But 14 seconds after Solly Stansbury gave Richmond a 66-60 lead, JaKeenan Gant flew downcourt for a layup, Bartley and Gant scored four at the foul line and Bartley fed Gant for an alley-oop dunk that broke the 66-66 tie. Louisiana poured it on with a steal and a Justin Miller jumper and a Stroman steal and layup.

Richmond missed eight of nine shots before hitting a pair of 3s at the very end. Grant Golden led the Spiders (1-4) with 24 points.

