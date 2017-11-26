Bears-Eagles Stats

|Chicago
|0
|0
|3
|0—
|3
|Philadelphia
|7
|17
|0
|7—31
|First Quarter
Phi_Ertz 17 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:04.
Phi_Agholor 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 10:52.
Phi_FG Elliott 45, 6:52.
Phi_Jeffery 8 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :05.
Chi_FG Santos 38, 8:40.
Phi_Agholor 0 fumble recovery (Elliott kick), 13:37.
A_69,596.
___
|Chi
|Phi
|First downs
|8
|24
|Total Net Yards
|140
|420
|Rushes-yards
|14-6
|33-176
|Passing
|134
|244
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoff Returns
|4-74
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-59
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-33-2
|26-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-4
|Punts
|6-41.8
|2-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|9-56
|11-70
|Time of Possession
|22:52
|37:08
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Trubisky 4-12, Howard 7-6, Cunningham 1-(minus 1), Cohen 2-(minus 11). Philadelphia, Blount 15-97, Wentz 5-29, Clement 4-27, Ajayi 5-26, Foles 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 17-33-2-147. Philadelphia, Wentz 23-36-0-227, Foles 3-3-0-21.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Inman 4-64, McBride 2-20, Brown 2-20, Wright 2-15, Howard 2-13, Cohen 2-8, Cunningham 1-9, Shaheen 1-1, Sims 1-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Ertz 10-103, Jeffery 5-52, Smith 4-30, Agholor 3-32, Hollins 2-12, Clement 1-12, Ajayi 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 54.