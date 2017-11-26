Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears-Eagles Stats

November 26, 2017 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 0 0 3 0— 3
Philadelphia 7 17 0 7—31
First Quarter

Phi_Ertz 17 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:04.

Second Quarter

Phi_Agholor 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 10:52.

Phi_FG Elliott 45, 6:52.

Phi_Jeffery 8 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :05.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 38, 8:40.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Agholor 0 fumble recovery (Elliott kick), 13:37.

A_69,596.

___

Chi Phi
First downs 8 24
Total Net Yards 140 420
Rushes-yards 14-6 33-176
Passing 134 244
Punt Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoff Returns 4-74 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-59
Comp-Att-Int 17-33-2 26-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-4
Punts 6-41.8 2-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-3
Penalties-Yards 9-56 11-70
Time of Possession 22:52 37:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Trubisky 4-12, Howard 7-6, Cunningham 1-(minus 1), Cohen 2-(minus 11). Philadelphia, Blount 15-97, Wentz 5-29, Clement 4-27, Ajayi 5-26, Foles 4-(minus 3).

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 17-33-2-147. Philadelphia, Wentz 23-36-0-227, Foles 3-3-0-21.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Inman 4-64, McBride 2-20, Brown 2-20, Wright 2-15, Howard 2-13, Cohen 2-8, Cunningham 1-9, Shaheen 1-1, Sims 1-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Ertz 10-103, Jeffery 5-52, Smith 4-30, Agholor 3-32, Hollins 2-12, Clement 1-12, Ajayi 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 54.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.