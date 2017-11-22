Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

November 22, 2017 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 4 0 0 0 12 13 6 10 3 1
Minnesota 3 2 1 1 11 24 18 9 4 1
Wisconsin 3 2 1 0 10 22 17 8 5 2
Michigan 2 2 2 1 9 27 28 6 4 2
Penn St. 2 4 0 0 6 16 22 7 7 0
Michigan St. 1 3 0 0 3 6 13 7 5 0
Ohio St. 1 3 0 0 3 8 12 6 3 3

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Mercyhurst at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Penn St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Michigan vs. US Under-18 at Plymouth, Mich., 7 p.m., exhibition

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors connect fueling probe during replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.