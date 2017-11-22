Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|13
|6
|10
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|1
|1
|11
|24
|18
|9
|4
|1
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|22
|17
|8
|5
|2
|Michigan
|2
|2
|2
|1
|9
|27
|28
|6
|4
|2
|Penn St.
|2
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|22
|7
|7
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|13
|7
|5
|0
|Ohio St.
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|12
|6
|3
|3
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:05 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Michigan vs. US Under-18 at Plymouth, Mich., 7 p.m., exhibition
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.