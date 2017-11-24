Billings helps No. 5 UCLA beat Kansas State 64-55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Monique Billings had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 5 UCLA over Kansas State 64-55 on Friday at the South Point Shootout.

Kennedy Burke and Kelli Hayes each added 12 points for the Bruins (4-1). UCLA leading scorer Jordin Canada got into early foul trouble and finished with just six points, five rebounds and five steals.

Kayla Goth led Kansas State (4-1) with a season-high 19 points. Goth was 9 of 15 from the field.

After only leading 31-28 early second half, the Bruins outscored the Wildcats the rest of the way in the third quarter, 17-9.

Kansas State struggled shooting from everywhere, including 19 of 54 (35 percent) from the field. The Bruins were 21 of 56 for 38 percent.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins bounced back after losing to top-ranked UConn at home on Tuesday in front 9,263, their third largest crowd ever at Pauley Pavilion. No. 2 Texas is also at the Shootout, but the teams agreed not to meet this weekend.

KANSAS STATE: This was the third time in their history the Wildcats started 4-0. The last time was in 1979-80. This season, Kansas State had 30 block shots, but only registered one on Friday.

UP NEXT

The Bruins play Creighton on Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Kansas State plays Penn State on Saturday at the Shootout.