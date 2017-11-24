Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Billings helps No. 5 UCLA beat Kansas State 64-55

November 24, 2017 6:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Monique Billings had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 5 UCLA over Kansas State 64-55 on Friday at the South Point Shootout.

Kennedy Burke and Kelli Hayes each added 12 points for the Bruins (4-1). UCLA leading scorer Jordin Canada got into early foul trouble and finished with just six points, five rebounds and five steals.

Kayla Goth led Kansas State (4-1) with a season-high 19 points. Goth was 9 of 15 from the field.

After only leading 31-28 early second half, the Bruins outscored the Wildcats the rest of the way in the third quarter, 17-9.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Kansas State struggled shooting from everywhere, including 19 of 54 (35 percent) from the field. The Bruins were 21 of 56 for 38 percent.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins bounced back after losing to top-ranked UConn at home on Tuesday in front 9,263, their third largest crowd ever at Pauley Pavilion. No. 2 Texas is also at the Shootout, but the teams agreed not to meet this weekend.

KANSAS STATE: This was the third time in their history the Wildcats started 4-0. The last time was in 1979-80. This season, Kansas State had 30 block shots, but only registered one on Friday.

UP NEXT

The Bruins play Creighton on Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Kansas State plays Penn State on Saturday at the Shootout.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.