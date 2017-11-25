Listen Live Sports

Bjoergen wins cross-country ski World Cup 10K

November 25, 2017
 
RUKA, Finland (AP) — Marit Bjoergen, the most successful women’s cross-country skier in history, won a 10-kilometer classic race in the World Cup on Saturday as she builds up to her fifth Olympics.

The 37-year-old Norwegian claimed her 111th career World Cup win by a comfortable 17-second margin from Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla in the season’s first distance race.

Another Norwegian, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, took third, finishing 0.8 seconds behind Kalla in a final sprint to the line.

Bjoergen has won her last five races in the 10K classic format, and finished on the podium in 21 of the last 22 such races in the World Cup.

