Booker, LBSU beat Oregon State 74-69 in Advocare Invite

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Deishaun Booker had 14 points, 12 assists and five rebounds to lead Long Beach State to a 74-69 win against Oregon State at the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

The two teams played last Saturday with Oregon State winning 89-81 at home.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining to give the 49ers a 68-63 lead and they sealed it at the free-throw line.

Gabe Levin added 14 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:53 remaining for LBSU (3-3), which shot 52 percent (13-of-25) in the second half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led Oregon State (2-3) with 24 points and six rebounds while Tres Tinkle had 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers didn’t get much offensive production from their bench, scoring just eight points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Long Beach State: The 49ers got to the free-throw line 23 times in the second half, compared to just seven in the first half.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers will play in the seventh-place game Sunday afternoon.

Long Beach State: The 49ers will play for fifth.