Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Booker, LBSU beat Oregon State 74-69 in Advocare Invite

November 24, 2017 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Deishaun Booker had 14 points, 12 assists and five rebounds to lead Long Beach State to a 74-69 win against Oregon State at the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

The two teams played last Saturday with Oregon State winning 89-81 at home.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining to give the 49ers a 68-63 lead and they sealed it at the free-throw line.

Gabe Levin added 14 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:53 remaining for LBSU (3-3), which shot 52 percent (13-of-25) in the second half.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Stephen Thompson Jr. led Oregon State (2-3) with 24 points and six rebounds while Tres Tinkle had 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers didn’t get much offensive production from their bench, scoring just eight points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Long Beach State: The 49ers got to the free-throw line 23 times in the second half, compared to just seven in the first half.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers will play in the seventh-place game Sunday afternoon.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Long Beach State: The 49ers will play for fifth.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.