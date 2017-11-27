Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves hire Tinnish, promote Minasian in front office revamp

November 27, 2017 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Andrew Tinnish as vice president of amateur and international scouting under new executive vice president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

The Braves also announced the promotion Monday of Perry Minasian to vice president of baseball operations and assistant GM, another move in revamping a front office rocked by an international signing scandal that led to major sanctions against the team and former GM John Coppollella receiving a lifetime ban from baseball.

Tinnish comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he served as assistant general manager and oversaw the club’s international scouting operation.

Minasian joined the Braves in September after serving nine years in the Blue Jays organization.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Anthopoulos is a former Toronto GM who now has control over baseball operations in Atlanta.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.