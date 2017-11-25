Bullock, Providence run past Boston College 86-66

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rodney Bullock had 20 points and netted the 1,000th point in his career on Saturday night, and Providence ran past Boston College 86-66.

Bullock was one of four Providence (5-1) players to reach double figures. Alpha Diallo scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting while Kyron Cartwright finished with 14 points and nine assists. Jalen Lindsey made his first start of the season and had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Ky Bowman and Deontae Hawkins each scored 19 points to lead the Eagles (5-2). Jerome Robinson scored 12 points.

The Friars glided into halftime with a 44-35 halftime lead and vaulted out to a 22-point with less than three minutes remaining. Providence shot 59.3 percent from the floor and was 10 of 18 from 3-point territory.

The Eagles collected 16 offensive rebounds but only converted them into 13 second-chance points.

STILL IN TOUCH

Saturday night marked the 12th meeting between Providence and Boston College since the Eagles departed the Big East for the ACC in 2005. BC is the third most-common opponent for PC, as the two teams have now met 112 times since 1942. Of those meetings, 56 came in Big East play.

The Friars now hold a 60-52 advantage.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS

PC head coach Ed Cooley spent from 1997-2006 as an assistant coach at Boston College. During that span, the Eagles went to the NCCA Tournament five times.

Boston College head coach Jim Christian played his final two seasons at Rhode Island where he helped the Rams reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 1988 NCAA playoffs.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Plays its next two games on the road, beginning Wednesday at Nebraska. That game is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Providence: Stays at home to face Rider on Wednesday.