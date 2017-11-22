Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bulls-Jazz, Box

November 22, 2017 11:19 pm
 
CHICAGO (80)

Valentine 1-4 0-0 2, Markkanen 1-9 1-2 3, Lopez 6-10 3-4 15, Dunn 4-9 3-4 12, Holiday 4-11 2-2 12, Zipser 2-5 0-0 4, Felicio 0-3 0-0 0, Portis 5-11 4-4 14, Grant 3-6 2-2 8, Felder 0-1 2-2 2, Blakeney 3-7 0-0 8, Pondexter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-78 17-20 80.

UTAH (110)

Ingles 4-9 0-0 12, Jerebko 4-6 0-0 10, Favors 8-11 7-8 23, Rubio 4-10 1-1 10, Mitchell 1-10 2-2 4, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Sefolosha 3-7 0-0 7, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Neto 3-5 0-0 8, Burks 5-10 4-6 15, Hood 7-17 2-2 19. Totals 40-86 16-19 110.

Chicago 24 22 23 11— 80
Utah 25 30 32 23—110

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-21 (Blakeney 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Lopez 0-1, Pondexter 0-1, Zipser 0-1, Grant 0-1, Valentine 0-2, Portis 0-3, Markkanen 0-4), Utah 14-35 (Ingles 4-8, Hood 3-9, Neto 2-2, Jerebko 2-3, Rubio 1-3, Sefolosha 1-3, Burks 1-4, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (Dunn 9), Utah 45 (Favors 7). Assists_Chicago 15 (Grant, Valentine 4), Utah 23 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Utah 15. A_17,434 (19,911).

