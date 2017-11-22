Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Lakers, Box

November 22, 2017
 
CHICAGO (94)

Valentine 6-12 0-1 17, Markkanen 4-17 3-4 13, R.Lopez 7-11 0-0 14, Dunn 5-14 1-2 12, Holiday 2-12 4-5 10, Portis 4-8 0-1 8, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 2-7 0-0 5, Blakeney 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 36-94 11-16 94.

L.A. LAKERS (103)

Ingram 7-15 2-3 17, Kuzma 7-15 4-7 22, B.Lopez 2-10 0-0 4, Ball 3-13 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 6-11 5-7 21, Brewer 1-1 0-0 2, Randle 4-10 2-2 10, Zubac 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 2-6 1-2 5, Clarkson 3-8 4-4 12. Totals 36-90 18-25 103.

Chicago 27 29 19 19— 94
L.A. Lakers 23 19 30 31—103

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-36 (Valentine 5-7, Markkanen 2-9, Holiday 2-10, Grant 1-3, Dunn 1-3, Portis 0-2, Blakeney 0-2), L.A. Lakers 13-40 (Kuzma 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 4-7, Clarkson 2-6, Ball 2-8, Ingram 1-4, Randle 0-2, Hart 0-2, B.Lopez 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 54 (Markkanen 14), L.A. Lakers 54 (Ball 13). Assists_Chicago 22 (Dunn 6), L.A. Lakers 23 (Kuzma, Ingram 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, L.A. Lakers 16. Technicals_Blakeney, Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game). A_18,997 (19,060).

