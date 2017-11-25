Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Warriors, Box

November 25, 2017 12:51 am
 
CHICAGO (94)

Valentine 4-10 0-0 10, Markkanen 4-16 3-3 14, Lopez 3-7 1-2 7, Dunn 2-11 2-2 6, Holiday 2-6 2-4 8, Zipser 0-5 0-0 0, Portis 4-12 1-2 10, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Felder 1-4 0-0 3, Grant 8-10 2-2 21, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 35-99 11-15 94.

GOLDEN STATE (143)

Casspi 2-8 2-2 6, Bell 3-4 1-1 7, Pachulia 3-3 5-5 11, Curry 10-18 9-9 33, Thompson 12-17 0-0 29, Young 7-12 0-0 17, Looney 3-5 1-1 7, West 3-3 0-0 6, McGee 2-6 0-0 4, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 2-4 0-0 4, McCaw 3-5 0-0 9, Iguodala 3-4 3-3 10. Totals 53-91 21-21 143.

Chicago 32 21 13 28— 94
Golden State 29 45 36 33—143

3-Point Goals_Chicago 13-36 (Grant 3-4, Markkanen 3-8, Holiday 2-5, Valentine 2-5, Felder 1-2, Portis 1-3, Blakeney 1-4, Dunn 0-2, Zipser 0-3), Golden State 16-36 (Thompson 5-9, Curry 4-11, McCaw 3-3, Young 3-6, Iguodala 1-1, McGee 0-1, Cook 0-2, Casspi 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 40 (Portis 8), Golden State 49 (Curry 7). Assists_Chicago 18 (Dunn 4), Golden State 36 (Pachulia 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Golden State 15. Technicals_Lopez. A_19,596 (19,596).

