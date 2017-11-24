Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadiens’ Price plans to return Saturday against Buffalo

November 24, 2017 5:38 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price expects to return Saturday night against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Price said Friday he’s ready to play after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

“It’s just about getting timing back and getting into the groove again,” Price said.

Price was injured during the warmup before a Nov. 2 game against Minnesota, but still played in a 6-3 loss to the Wild. He is 3-7-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.

The Canadiens assigned goalie Charlie Lindgren to Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He was 3-4-1.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

