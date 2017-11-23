Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter gets 20, West Virginia beats winless Marist 84-78

November 23, 2017 11:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jevon Carter had 20 points, Sagaba Konate added 14, and No. 23 West Virginia survived an upset bid by winless Marist, beating the Red Foxes 84-78 in the opening round Thursday night at the Advocare Invitational.

Carter hit a key trey that put West Virginia ahead 70-67 with 5 1/2 minutes left after Marist had pulled even on Brian Parker’s basket.

The Mountaineers (4-1), who shot 32 percent over the game’s first 28 minutes, finished at 35 percent.

Marist (0-4) got 19 points from David Knudsen and 14 more by Parker.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Knudsen hit a pair of 3s that got Marist with 65-62 with 7 minutes to play.

West Virginia, winner of four in a row after a season-opening 88-65 loss to Texas A@M in Germany, did have success in the turnover battle by turning 24 Marist miscues into 26 points. Marist got 11 points off 11 West Virginia turnovers.

The Mountaineers shot just 33 percent (13 of 39), including 15 percent (3 for 20) from 3-point range in a sluggish first half that saw West Virginia take a 39-26 lead.

West Virginia went 8 for 38 (21 percent) from behind the arc overall.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia will likely need to win the invitational to stay in the Top-25 and the championship could help the Mountaineers move up slightly in the rankings.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Over the last 15 years are 137-33 against non-conference opponents. The Mountaineers beat Marist 87-44 in the only previous meetings between the teams in 2012.

Marist: The other losses this season came against Lehigh (84-76, OT), UMass-Lowell (76-73) and Army (94-73).

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Has a semifinal match up Friday night with Central Florida.

Marist: Faces Nebraska in a consolation game Friday night.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.