Celtics-Pacers, Box

November 25, 2017 10:15 pm
 
BOSTON (108)

Tatum 4-10 2-3 11, Horford 8-15 2-2 21, Theis 2-6 1-1 5, Irving 11-20 2-2 25, Smart 7-8 0-0 15, Ojeleye 2-6 0-0 6, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 4-5 0-0 8, Rozier 7-9 1-1 17, Larkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-80 8-9 108.

INDIANA (98)

Bogdanovic 5-12 0-0 10, T.Young 5-12 0-0 11, Turner 7-9 3-3 19, Collison 5-11 0-0 11, Stephenson 5-9 4-4 16, Wilkins 2-3 0-0 4, Sabonis 5-13 6-6 17, Joseph 2-5 2-2 6, J.Young 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 38-78 15-15 98.

Boston 27 18 37 26—108
Indiana 32 22 16 28— 98

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-25 (Horford 3-4, Rozier 2-3, Ojeleye 2-5, Smart 1-2, Irving 1-4, Tatum 1-5, Theis 0-1, Baynes 0-1), Indiana 7-23 (Turner 2-3, Stephenson 2-5, Sabonis 1-2, T.Young 1-4, Collison 1-4, J.Young 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 30 (Smart 6), Indiana 36 (Stephenson 8). Assists_Boston 22 (Irving, Horford 6), Indiana 20 (Collison, Stephenson 5). Total Fouls_Boston 13, Indiana 14. A_16,303 (18,500).

