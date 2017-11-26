Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Central Michigan beats CSUB for Great Alaska Shootout title

November 26, 2017 2:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Shawn Roundtree had 15 points and six assist to lead Central Michigan to a 75-72 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night in the championship game of the 40th, and final, Great Alaska Shootout.

Luke Meyer shot 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 14 points, David DiLeo scored 13 — including four 3-pointers — and Cecil Williams added 12 points and four assists for Central Michigan (5-1).

Meyer hit a 3-pointer to give the Chippewas a 35-32 lead late in the first half and they led until Damiyne Durham’s 3 gave CSUB (4-3) a one-point advantage with 3½ minutes to go. Roundtree answered with a layup and, after Shon Brigg scored for the Roadrunners with three minutes left, Williams made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 72-all. But Bakersfield missed its final seven shots — including four on one possession — and Central Michigan hit 3 of 7 foul shots down the stretch to seal it.

Durham had a season-high 24 points and Rickey Holden scored 15 for the Roadrunners. CSUB had 24 assists — including nine by Brent Wrapp — on 27 field goals.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Great Alaska Shootout — the nation’s longest-running regular-season tournament — is no longer financially viable.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.