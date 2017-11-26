Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chain Match 2: Talib and Crabtree fight after chain snatch

November 26, 2017 5:53 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The feud between Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib spilled over into a new season and led to a full-blown brawl and three ejections on Sunday.

Crabtree has been upset ever since Talib ripped Crabtree’s chain off his neck during the regular-season finale last season. Crabtree sat out the first meeting this season in Denver with a chest injury, but didn’t wait long to try for revenge in the rematch.

On the second play of Oakland’s second drive, Crabtree aggressively blocked Talib on a running play and drove him to the ground on the Broncos sideline. Talib ripped Crabtree’s chain off his neck while they were tangled up, and a brawl ensued.

Several Broncos players surrounded Crabtree as he tussled with Talib before his Raiders teammates could come to his assistance. Guard Gabe Jackson pushed an official as he tried to join in and got ejected for his actions.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Talib threw Crabtree’s helmet aside and the two then went at it near the end zone with both players exchanging punches, even though Talib was still wearing his helmet. Crabtree’s teammate Johnny Holton joined in and grabbed Talib and the things calmed down.

Crabtree and Talib were ejected for fighting.

On the previous play, Crabtree injured Talib’s teammate Chris Harris Jr. on a downfield block. Harris was upset after the play and yelled toward the Raiders bench as he left the field.

Meanwhile, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch stayed out of the fray. As players on both teams fought, Lynch walked back to the Raiders sideline with his arms in the air. Lynch ran off the sideline to join a fight earlier this season against Kansas City and was ejected and suspended one game when he shoved an official.

Lynch then escorted Talib through the Raiders sideline to the tunnel to the locker room after the ejection as the crowd booed Talib loudly.

___

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.