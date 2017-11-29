Listen Live Sports

Charles has double-double, leads Albany over Colgate 75-69

November 29, 2017
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Charles had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Albany beat Colgate 75-69 on Wednesday night.

David Nichols added 15 points for Albany (7-1), which is 4-0 at home. Devonte Campbell had 13 points and Joe Cremo chipped in 12.

Will Rayman scored 20 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Colgate (3-3). Jordan Swopshire added 13 points.

Colgate led 64-63 with three minutes left when Cremo scored five points and Campbell added three during a 8-1 surge to give Albany a 71-65 lead with 1:14 to play. Colgate pulled to 71-67 with 30 seconds to go before Nichols made 4 of 4 free throws to seal it, and finish 9-of-10 shooting from the line.

Both teams made 25 field goals, but the Great Danes made eight more free throws and outrebounded the Raiders 39-24, with a 20-4 advantage in second-chance points.

