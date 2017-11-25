Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charleston downs Alaska Anchorage 55-46 behind Chealey

November 25, 2017 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joe Chealey scored 15 points and distributed eight assists and Nick Harris shot 5 of 6 for 12 and Charleston beat Division II-host Alaska Anchorage 55-46 on Saturday in a 2017 GCI Great Alaska Shootout contest.

Evan Bailey made a 3-pointer with 5:03 left in the first half, Harris followed with a dunk and a 3-point play off a layup less than two minutes later and neither team would score until the second half. Charleston (4-2) led 26-21 at halftime.

Eric Jenkins’ dunk with 12:34 to play brought the Seawolves to a 32-31 deficit but they were never able to gain the lead.

Jacob Lampkin led Alaska Anchorage with 13 points and Malik Clements scored 10.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

The Seawolves were coming off a dramatic 78-73 overtime win against Santa Clara on Friday night which was the Seawolves’ 56th all-time victory against a Division I-level opponent.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.