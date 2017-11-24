Listen Live Sports

China’s under-20 games in Germany called off due to protests

November 24, 2017 6:45 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation has postponed the China under-20 team’s series of friendly games in the country because of the protests it would face.

The federation says it has “substantial evidence of further escalation” against the team, which walked off the field during the first half of its game at fourth-division club TSV Schott Mainz last Saturday when a small group of spectators displayed Tibetan flags.

The China under-20 team had been due to face FSV Frankfurt for the second of its friendly games against fourth-tier opposition in Germany’s southwest division on Saturday, but that game – along with the following scheduled games against Hoffenheim’s second team and Wormatia Worms – have been postponed until the winter break. The federation has not said when the games will take place.

