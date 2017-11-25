Listen Live Sports

Chip Kelly returns to college coaching with UCLA

November 25, 2017 11:42 am
 
UCLA says it has hired Chip Kelly as its coach, bringing the former Oregon coach back to the Pac-12 after he tried his hand in the NFL.

Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons (2009-12) leading the Ducks, including reaching the BCS championship game after the 2010 season. He won the Pac-12 three times and helped revolutionize offense in college football with his spread, no-huddle offense.

UCLA fired Jim Mora last Sunday with a game left. The Bruins (6-6) completed their regular season on Friday night, reaching bowl eligibility. In between, UCLA officials moved quickly to land Kelly, who was also being courted by Florida.

He went 28-35 with Philadelphia and San Francisco from 2013-16, including 2-14 in 2016 with the 49ers.

