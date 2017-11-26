Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

November 26, 2017 1:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday, Nov. 25
EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62

American U. 69, VMI 64

Brown 94, LIU Brooklyn 86

Colgate 77, Columbia 71

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Delaware St. 68, Georgian Court 55

Michigan St. 77, UConn 57

NJIT 65, Drexel 53

Penn 101, Monmouth (NJ) 96, 4OT

Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68

Providence 86, Boston College 66

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Siena 85, Hofstra 76

TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79

Tennessee Tech 90, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Vermont 79, Yale 73

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 103, Concordia (AL) 56

Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62

Bethune-Cookman 95, Florida College 67

Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72

Chattanooga 95, Tennessee Wesleyan 60

Coll. of Charleston 55, Alaska Anchorage 46

E. Kentucky 99, Asbury 71

ETSU 83, Fort Wayne 73

Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54

Furman 78, Northeastern 67

Georgetown 82, Richmond 76

Jackson St. 75, Nebraska-Omaha 73, OT

Liberty 96, Toccoa Falls 50

Maryland 80, New Mexico 65

McNeese St. 103, Southern University at New Orleans 79

Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74

Miami 86, North Florida 65

Murray St. 81, S. Illinois 73

Radford 69, James Madison 68

SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78

SE Louisiana 73, MVSU 59

Southern Miss. 71, Youngstown St. 64

Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT

Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63

W. Carolina 82, Alabama A&M 72

William & Mary 79, Old Dominion 77

MIDWEST

Ball St. 93, Indiana St. 85

Bradley 62, Georgia Southern 57

Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT

Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Dayton 73, Akron 60

Detroit 131, Siena Heights 69

Grambling St. 82, Rio Grande 76

Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45

Loyola of Chicago 75, Kent St. 60

Minnesota 89, Alabama 84

N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62

N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58

Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75, OT

Valparaiso 79, UNC-Wilmington 70

W. Michigan 88, Northwood (MI) 59

Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44

SOUTHWEST

Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58

Rice 70, St. Thomas (TX) 59

Robert Morris 78, UALR 64

Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69

Texas-Arlington 95, Niagara 90

Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72

FAR WEST

BYU 68, UMass 66

Boise St. 68, Loyola Marymount 48

CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62

Denver 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50

Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66

Nevada 67, Hawaii 54

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 63

Sam Houston St. 73, Santa Clara 59

San Diego 72, Grand Canyon 62

Texas State 85, Pacific 78

UNLV 101, S. Utah 82

Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63

Weber St. 105, Black Hills State 52

___

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.