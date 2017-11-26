College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 78, Holy Cross 62
American U. 69, VMI 64
Brown 94, LIU Brooklyn 86
Colgate 77, Columbia 71
Delaware St. 68, Georgian Court 55
Michigan St. 77, UConn 57
NJIT 65, Drexel 53
Penn 101, Monmouth (NJ) 96, 4OT
Pittsburgh 80, Lehigh 68
Providence 86, Boston College 66
Siena 85, Hofstra 76
TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79
Tennessee Tech 90, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Vermont 79, Yale 73
Alcorn St. 103, Concordia (AL) 56
Appalachian St. 78, Davidson 62
Bethune-Cookman 95, Florida College 67
Bowling Green 78, Campbell 72
Chattanooga 95, Tennessee Wesleyan 60
Coll. of Charleston 55, Alaska Anchorage 46
E. Kentucky 99, Asbury 71
ETSU 83, Fort Wayne 73
Fairfield 75, Gardner-Webb 64
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Navy 54
Furman 78, Northeastern 67
Georgetown 82, Richmond 76
Jackson St. 75, Nebraska-Omaha 73, OT
Liberty 96, Toccoa Falls 50
Maryland 80, New Mexico 65
McNeese St. 103, Southern University at New Orleans 79
Memphis 76, N. Kentucky 74
Miami 86, North Florida 65
Murray St. 81, S. Illinois 73
Radford 69, James Madison 68
SC-Upstate 88, Abilene Christian 78
SE Louisiana 73, MVSU 59
Southern Miss. 71, Youngstown St. 64
Tennessee St. 77, Kennesaw St. 74, OT
Virginia Tech 96, Morehead St. 63
W. Carolina 82, Alabama A&M 72
William & Mary 79, Old Dominion 77
Ball St. 93, Indiana St. 85
Bradley 62, Georgia Southern 57
Charleston Southern 64, Illinois St. 62, OT
Creighton 103, SIU-Edwardsville 66
Dayton 73, Akron 60
Detroit 131, Siena Heights 69
Grambling St. 82, Rio Grande 76
Iowa St. 70, W. Illinois 45
Loyola of Chicago 75, Kent St. 60
Minnesota 89, Alabama 84
N. Colorado 63, South Dakota 62
N. Dakota St. 94, Stetson 58
Utah Valley 83, North Dakota 75, OT
Valparaiso 79, UNC-Wilmington 70
W. Michigan 88, Northwood (MI) 59
Wright St. 68, Jacksonville 44
Houston 97, Incarnate Word 58
Rice 70, St. Thomas (TX) 59
Robert Morris 78, UALR 64
Texas Tech 103, Savannah St. 69
Texas-Arlington 95, Niagara 90
Tulsa 92, Cent. Arkansas 72
BYU 68, UMass 66
Boise St. 68, Loyola Marymount 48
CS Bakersfield 64, Idaho 62
Denver 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 50
Idaho 75, Cal Poly 66
Nevada 67, Hawaii 54
New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 63
Sam Houston St. 73, Santa Clara 59
San Diego 72, Grand Canyon 62
Texas State 85, Pacific 78
UNLV 101, S. Utah 82
Utah St. 77, New Hampshire 63
Weber St. 105, Black Hills State 52
