College Football Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST (Subject to change) Friday, Dec. 1 FAR WEST

Pac-12 championship: Southern Cal vs. Stanford or Washington St. at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 2 SOUTH

AAC championship: Memphis at UCF, Noon

CUSA championship: North Texas at FAU, Noon

Advertisement

SEC championship: Georgia vs. Alabama or Auburn at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Miami at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

MAC championship: Akron vs. Toledo at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten championship: Wisconsin vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWWEST

Big 12 championship: Oklahoma vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

SWAC championship: Alcorn St. vs. Grambling or Southern at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

MWC championship: Boise St. vs. Fresno St. at TBD, 7:45 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS

Lehigh-Stony Brook winner at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Samford-Kennesaw St. winner at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Furman-Elon winner at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ)-N. Iowa winner at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.

CCSU-New Hampshire winner at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

South Dakota-Nicholls winner at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

San Diego-N. Arizona winner at North Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Illinois-Weber St. winner at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 9 EAST

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals, TBD