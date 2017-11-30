Listen Live Sports

Conte charged by FA after being sent to the stands

November 30, 2017 2:02 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct after he was sent to the stands during a Premier League game.

The English Football Association said Thursday that Conte has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Conte was sent from the dugout in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea on Wednesday after furiously protesting the award of a Swansea goal kick.

The Italian at first sat behind the dugout, but then had to move due to the proximity of his new seat to his coaching staff.

