The Associated Press
 
Cowboys release McFadden in flurry of moves amid 3-game skid

November 26, 2017 1:22 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Darren McFadden, their leading rusher two years ago but an expendable player even with the absence of suspended star Ezekiel Elliott.

McFadden was released Sunday along with kicker Mike Nugent, who filled in when Dan Bailey missed four games with a groin injury. Bailey returned for the 28-6 Thanksgiving loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas’ third straight without Elliott.

The Cowboys also signed defensive end Datone Jones and promoted running back Trey Williams from the practice squad. Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013. He was released by San Francisco recently.

Alfred Morris was the lead back for the first three games of Elliott’s six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. Rod Smith emerged as a third-down back and special teams player, pushing McFadden further down the depth chart.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

