Coyotes recall center Dylan Strome from the Tucson

November 26, 2017 7:26 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes recalled center Dylan Strome from the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday and assigned forward Mario Kempe to the American Hockey League team,

The 20-year-old Strome, the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, had eight goals and 18 assists in 15 games for Tucson. He had points in his last season games and is second in the AHL with 1.73 points per game.

Strome was scoreless in two games for Arizona this season and has an assist in nine career NHL games.

The 29-year-old Kempe had two goals and two assists in 18 games for the Coyotes this season.

