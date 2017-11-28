Listen Live Sports

Darren McFadden retires 2 days after release by Cowboys

November 28, 2017 4:33 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Running back Darren McFadden has announced his retirement two days after his release by the Dallas Cowboys.

McFadden posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he made the decision “not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage in life.”

The 30-year-old McFadden, who was in his 10th season, was an afterthought for the Cowboys even after 2016 NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott started his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

McFadden was the fourth overall pick by Oakland in 2008 out of Arkansas. He finished with 5,421 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns. He had two 1,000-yard seasons, including 2015 when he led the Cowboys in his first season with them and finished fourth in the NFL with 1,089 yards.

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

