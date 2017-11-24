David Goffin gives Belgium 1-0 lead in Davis Cup final

LILLE, France (AP) — David Goffin earned Belgium the first point against France in the Davis Cup final by brushing aside Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

His confidence boosted by a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals last week when he defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Goffin played offensive tennis and was in control throughout.

He hit 21 winners and 12 aces and did not face a break point.

“I have rarely seen him play at this level,” said Pouille, who won their previous three matchups. “Even when I hit first serves at 220 kph he returned the ball 30 centimeters from the line. He is playing the best tennis of his life.”

France’s top player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, faced Steve Darcis in the second singles later Friday on the indoor hard court at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille near the Belgian border.

“I pushed the salad bowl a bit closer to the border,” said Goffin, referring to the actual Davis Cup. “Just a bit, because it is heavy.”

After losing its three previous finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014, nine-time champion France is under huge pressure to deliver a first title at home since 1991.

Before the opening match, French substitute Julien Benneteau was sobbing in the stands as his teammates stepped onto the court. Benneteau was consoled by doubles teammate Nicolas Mahut, who was cut by France captain Yannick Noah on Thursday.

Mahut and Benneteau, who have won two ATP titles together, were expected to play the doubles on Saturday but Noah surprising chose to pair Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time.

Goffin played with strapping on his left knee but still moved well and hit two consecutive aces to hold serve to 5-5. His first break point came when Pouille fired a forehand into the net, then Goffin capitalized on a backhand mistake.

The seventh-ranked Goffin sealed the set on his next service game, holding at love.

Pouille never recovered from the first-set loss and Goffin impressed in front of the buoyant Belgian fans with his array of shots. He dictated points with deep groundstrokes. Returning extremely well, he also came to the net with neat approach shots and broke immediately in the second set when Pouille double-faulted.

Goffin dropped just one point on his serve in the second and sealed it with another break in the ninth game.

The Belgian broke for 2-0 in the third set after chasing a drop shot to conclude a rally with a backhand volley, and broke again with a backhand winner down the line in the sixth game.

Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, seeks its first Davis Cup title.