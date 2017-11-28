Dickerson paces Washington past Kennesaw State, 85-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Dickerson scored 24 points in 24 minutes and Sam Timmins added 13 points as Washington rolled to an 85-71 victory over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night.

Washington (5-2) gained control with a 24-6 run to close the first half to take a 48-29 lead into the break. The Huskies led by at least 16 until the closing seconds.

James Scott had 21 points, Nick Masterson 15 and Kosta Jankovic 13 for the Owls (1-6).

Kennesaw State had no answer inside for the 6-foot-8 Dickerson and Timmins, a 6-11 sophomore from New Zealand. Dickerson made 8 of 9 from the field and 8-of-10 free throws, and grabbed eight rebounds. Timmins also had 8 rebounds to pace Washington to a 40-21 advantage on the boards.

Hamier Wright added 12 points for Washington, which got 29 points from its bench as 11 different players scored.

The Owls stayed close early, pulling within 24-23 on a layup by Scott, before the Huskies went on their decisive run.

Kennesaw State made just one of its final nine shots in the first half and went without a field goal over the final 3:32. The Owls also had 12 first-half turnovers, which led to 12 Washington points.

Dickerson had 17 points in 15 first-half minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies victories have come against mid-majors with losses against Providence and Virginia Tech. A road game against Kansas on Dec. 6, followed by a home game against Gonzaga on Dec. 10 should indicate how much progress has been made under first-year coach Mike Hopkins.

Kennesaw State: The Owls, who won 14 games last season and advanced to the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals, are difficult to assess due to a rugged non-conference schedule that includes road losses at Butler and Florida State. The Owls have not beaten a Power 5 team since Georgia Tech in 2010.

UP NEXT

Washington concludes a four-game home stretch against Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday

Kennesaw State continues it Pacific Northwest visit at Seattle University on Thursday.

__

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org