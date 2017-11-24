Listen Live Sports

Dolphins’ Cutler ruled out at New England; Moore to start

November 24, 2017 5:46 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of a concussion, and backup Matt Moore will make his second start of the season.

Cutler practiced Friday, but remains in the concussion protocol. He threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay before he left at halftime because of his injury.

Moore threw for 282 yards and a score in the second half. He started for an injured Cutler three weeks ago at Baltimore and Miami lost 40-0.

The Dolphins (4-6) take a four-game losing streak to New England.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

