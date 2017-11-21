Listen Live Sports

Duke safety McDuffie out for season with knee injury

November 21, 2017 10:25 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke safety Jeremy McDuffie will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Team officials said Tuesday that McDuffie will have surgery on Nov. 27 to repair ligament damage in his right knee. McDuffie was hurt during the Blue Devils’ 43-20 victory over Georgia Tech last week.

He started all 11 games and had 58 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes broken up.

The Blue Devils (5-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) finish the regular season Saturday at Wake Forest.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

