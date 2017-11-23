Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

November 23, 2017 9:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 15 10 3 2 0 22 64 53
Manchester 18 9 7 1 1 20 61 53
Adirondack 17 9 6 1 1 20 63 63
Brampton 17 8 7 1 1 18 55 62
Reading 14 8 5 1 0 17 50 39
Worcester 15 7 6 1 1 16 41 44
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 16 13 2 0 1 27 55 38
South Carolina 14 10 2 2 0 22 42 35
Greenville 16 9 5 2 0 20 71 60
Atlanta 16 8 6 1 1 18 49 53
Orlando 15 4 8 3 0 11 47 64
Norfolk 17 4 12 1 0 9 51 74
Jacksonville 13 3 9 1 0 7 37 47
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 16 11 3 2 0 24 56 39
Kansas City 16 10 6 0 0 20 51 53
Cincinnati 14 8 5 1 0 17 38 37
Fort Wayne 13 6 5 2 0 14 50 41
Kalamazoo 12 5 5 1 1 12 39 45
Quad City 14 6 9 0 0 12 32 51
Indy 14 4 7 2 1 11 38 47
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 15 11 2 2 0 24 55 37
Colorado 16 10 4 2 0 22 59 52
Allen 17 9 5 2 1 21 57 49
Idaho 16 8 4 3 1 20 51 47
Utah 17 6 6 4 1 17 45 52
Tulsa 16 6 7 2 2 16 46 58
Rapid City 15 6 9 0 0 12 45 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Wheeling 4, Worcester 3, SO

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3, OT

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 1, Toledo 0

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2, OT

Manchester 2, Utah 1, SO

Colorado 3, Greenville 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Allen 3, Idaho 1

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

Thursday’s Games

Brampton 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 2:35 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Greenville at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Greenville at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.