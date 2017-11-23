ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|64
|53
|Manchester
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|61
|53
|Adirondack
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|20
|63
|63
|Brampton
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|55
|62
|Reading
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|50
|39
|Worcester
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|41
|44
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|13
|2
|0
|1
|27
|55
|38
|South Carolina
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|42
|35
|Greenville
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|71
|60
|Atlanta
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|49
|53
|Orlando
|15
|4
|8
|3
|0
|11
|47
|64
|Norfolk
|17
|4
|12
|1
|0
|9
|51
|74
|Jacksonville
|13
|3
|9
|1
|0
|7
|37
|47
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|56
|39
|Kansas City
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|51
|53
|Cincinnati
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|38
|37
|Fort Wayne
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|39
|45
|Quad City
|14
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|32
|51
|Indy
|14
|4
|7
|2
|1
|11
|38
|47
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|15
|11
|2
|2
|0
|24
|55
|37
|Colorado
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|59
|52
|Allen
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|21
|57
|49
|Idaho
|16
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|51
|47
|Utah
|17
|6
|6
|4
|1
|17
|45
|52
|Tulsa
|16
|6
|7
|2
|2
|16
|46
|58
|Rapid City
|15
|6
|9
|0
|0
|12
|45
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 4, Norfolk 3
Wheeling 4, Worcester 3, SO
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 3, OT
Cincinnati 1, Toledo 0
Kansas City 3, Wichita 2, OT
Manchester 2, Utah 1, SO
Colorado 3, Greenville 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Allen 3, Idaho 1
Brampton 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 2:35 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Quad City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.