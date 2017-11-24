ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|65
|56
|Manchester
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|61
|53
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|63
|65
|Reading
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|52
|39
|Brampton
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|55
|62
|Worcester
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|42
|48
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|14
|2
|0
|1
|29
|59
|39
|Greenville
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|75
|63
|South Carolina
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|42
|35
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|20
|51
|54
|Orlando
|15
|4
|8
|3
|0
|11
|47
|64
|Norfolk
|18
|4
|13
|1
|0
|9
|52
|78
|Jacksonville
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|7
|38
|49
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|64
|45
|Kansas City
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|53
|58
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|41
|38
|Fort Wayne
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|59
|47
|Kalamazoo
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|44
|47
|Quad City
|15
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|34
|54
|Indy
|15
|4
|8
|2
|1
|11
|40
|51
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|16
|12
|2
|2
|0
|26
|58
|39
|Colorado
|17
|10
|4
|3
|0
|23
|62
|56
|Allen
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|21
|57
|49
|Idaho
|16
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|51
|47
|Tulsa
|17
|7
|7
|2
|2
|18
|49
|59
|Utah
|17
|6
|6
|4
|1
|17
|45
|52
|Rapid City
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|46
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 4
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 1
Reading 2, Adirondack 0
Florida 4, Norfolk 1
Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2
Toledo 4, Worcester 1
Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 2
Wichita 3, Quad City 2, OT
Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville 4, Colorado 3, OT
Tulsa 3, Rapid City 1
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Quad City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.