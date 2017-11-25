Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 25, 2017 11:51 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 19 10 7 1 1 22 69 56
Wheeling 17 10 5 2 0 22 68 60
Reading 16 10 5 1 0 21 55 41
Adirondack 19 9 8 1 1 20 65 68
Worcester 17 8 7 1 1 18 46 51
Brampton 17 8 7 1 1 18 55 62
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 18 14 2 1 1 30 61 42
Greenville 18 10 6 2 0 22 76 69
South Carolina 15 10 3 2 0 22 44 38
Atlanta 17 9 6 1 1 20 51 54
Orlando 16 5 8 3 0 13 50 66
Norfolk 19 5 13 1 0 11 55 80
Jacksonville 14 3 10 1 0 7 38 49
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 18 12 4 2 0 26 64 45
Kansas City 18 11 7 0 0 22 59 61
Cincinnati 16 10 5 1 0 21 45 39
Fort Wayne 16 8 6 2 0 18 60 51
Kalamazoo 13 6 5 1 1 14 44 47
Quad City 16 6 10 1 0 13 36 58
Indy 16 4 9 2 1 11 43 57
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 17 13 2 2 0 28 62 41
Colorado 18 11 4 3 0 25 68 57
Allen 18 10 5 2 1 23 62 53
Idaho 17 8 5 3 1 20 55 52
Tulsa 17 7 7 2 2 18 49 59
Utah 18 6 7 4 1 17 48 60
Rapid City 16 6 10 0 0 12 46 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 1

Reading 2, Adirondack 0

Florida 4, Norfolk 1

Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2

Toledo 4, Worcester 1

Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 2

Wichita 3, Quad City 2, OT

Manchester 8, Utah 3

Greenville 4, Colorado 3, OT

Tulsa 3, Rapid City 1

Allen 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s Games

Reading 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Norfolk 3, Florida 2, OT

Worcester 4, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 1

Kansas City 6, Indy 3

Wichita 4, Quad City 2

Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado 6, Greenville 1

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.

Quad City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

