ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|69
|56
|Wheeling
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|68
|60
|Reading
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|55
|41
|Adirondack
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|65
|68
|Worcester
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|46
|51
|Brampton
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|55
|62
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|14
|2
|1
|1
|30
|61
|42
|Greenville
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|76
|69
|South Carolina
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|44
|38
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|20
|51
|54
|Orlando
|16
|5
|8
|3
|0
|13
|50
|66
|Norfolk
|19
|5
|13
|1
|0
|11
|55
|80
|Jacksonville
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|7
|38
|49
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|64
|45
|Kansas City
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|59
|61
|Cincinnati
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|45
|39
|Fort Wayne
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|60
|51
|Kalamazoo
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|44
|47
|Quad City
|16
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|36
|58
|Indy
|16
|4
|9
|2
|1
|11
|43
|57
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|62
|41
|Colorado
|18
|11
|4
|3
|0
|25
|68
|57
|Allen
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|62
|53
|Idaho
|17
|8
|5
|3
|1
|20
|55
|52
|Tulsa
|17
|7
|7
|2
|2
|18
|49
|59
|Utah
|18
|6
|7
|4
|1
|17
|48
|60
|Rapid City
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|46
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 1
Reading 2, Adirondack 0
Florida 4, Norfolk 1
Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2
Toledo 4, Worcester 1
Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 2
Wichita 3, Quad City 2, OT
Manchester 8, Utah 3
Greenville 4, Colorado 3, OT
Tulsa 3, Rapid City 1
Allen 5, Idaho 4
Reading 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Norfolk 3, Florida 2, OT
Worcester 4, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 1
Kansas City 6, Indy 3
Wichita 4, Quad City 2
Manchester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado 6, Greenville 1
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 4 p.m.
Quad City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled