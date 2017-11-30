Listen Live Sports

Elon beats South Florida 79-78 in OT behind Thompson

November 30, 2017 9:28 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Dimitri Thompson scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Elon beat South Florida 79-78 on Thursday night.

After six lead changes in overtime, Thompson’s jumper with 1:01 left gave Elon a 79-78 lead. South Florida’s Terrence Samuel missed a layup, but the Bulls forced a shot-clock violation and got the ball with nine seconds left. Stephan Jiggetts missed a jumper with a second left and Elon got the rebound as time expired.

Tyler Seibring had 15 points with seven rebounds, Steven Santa Ana scored 14, Dainan Swoope had 13 points and Brian Dawkins grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Phoenix (5-3).

Thompson’s free throw and 3-pointer put Elon up 34-32 at halftime after three lead changes and two ties. Samuel tied it at 70 with 1:21 left in regulation and Elon didn’t get another shot before time expired.

Payton Banks scored 23 points, including a 3 in OT for a 73-72 Bulls lead. Jiggetts scored 21 points, including three 3s, and Samuel had 14 for South Florida (4-4).

