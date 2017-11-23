Listen Live Sports

Everton moves closer to leaving Goodison Park

November 23, 2017 1:10 pm
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton moved a step closer to leaving its Goodison Park home of 125 years by signing a lease for land at the site of its proposed new stadium.

The Premier League club says the signing of the 200-year lease at a so-called “peppercorn rent” means the club effectively controls the land upon which the new stadium would be built.

Robert Elstone, Everton’s chief executive, said Thursday the club will look to finalize a funding agreement with the local council and prepare for the submission of a planning application in 2018.

The proposed new stadium is at Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock.

