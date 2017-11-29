Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

November 29, 2017 3:26 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has cleared the concussion protocol after missing two games and could return for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Dan Quinn says Freeman has the go-ahead for “fully practicing with no limitations” on Wednesday.

Freeman, the league’s highest paid running back, has suffered two concussions this year and three in three years. He was hurt on the second play of a win over Dallas on Nov. 12 and did not play in wins over Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman started at running back the last two weeks.

Freeman also spent the last two weeks of the preseason in concussion protocol. He missed one game after suffering a concussion against the Colts on Nov. 22, 2015.

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

