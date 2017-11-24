Listen Live Sports

Florida State remains unbeaten, routing The Citadel 113-78

November 24, 2017 10:20 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Terance Mann and Braian Angola each scored 21 points and Florida State extended its home winning streak to 24 with a 113-78 victory over The Citadel on Friday.

The Seminoles (5-0) scored the first 12 points, including the first eight by Mann, and were leading 18-2 less than five minutes into the game. They would lead by as many as 41 (103-62) with 6:19 remaining.

Redshirt freshman Mfiondu Kabengale had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Phil Cofer scored 15 and PJ Savoy added 14, including four 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs (2-3), who led the nation in scoring offense last season, shot a season-worst 33.3 percent from the field (26 of 78). Matt Frierson led The Citadel with 18 points and Tariq Simmons added 17.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Citadel: The Bulldogs had a 54-42 edge in bench points, which is one of the few times this season in which an opponent will have more than Florida State.

Florida State: This is the sixth time over the past two seasons that the Seminoles have scored 100 points or more in a game.

INJURIES

Florida State’s Chris Koumadje will be out an extended period with what coach Leonard Hamilton is calling a lower extremity injury. The 7-foot-4 junior center missed his second straight game on Friday. He played in the first three games and is averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. Freshman Ike Obiagu got his second straight start.

UP NEXT

The Citadel will host Marist on Dec. 1 in the first game of the Papa John’s Bulldog Bash. The winner will face either Army or UMBC.

Florida State travels to Rutgers on Tuesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy

