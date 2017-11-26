Listen Live Sports

Fordham tops Manhattan 70-57 in Battle of Bronx

November 26, 2017 4:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Tavares tied his career high with 19 points and added five steals, four rebounds and three assists to help propel Fordham to a 70-57 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Reserve Perris Hicks hit all six of his shots from the floor and scored a career-high 15 for the Rams (2-4), who won the Battle of the Bronx and closed within 57-53 in the series.

Joseph Chartouny had five steals as Fordham finished with a school-record 17 against the Jaspers (2-4). Chartouny, who set a school-record with 94 steals last season and has 19 already this year, added seven assists, six rebounds and five points. Ivan Raut and Jesse Bunting scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Rich Williams had 12 points for Manhattan, while Calvin Crawford chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas Capuano and reserve Zane Waterman added 11 points apiece.

Layups by Jesse Bunting and Tre Evans staked the Rams to a 4-0 lead and they never trailed. Fordham stretched the lead to 29-18 when Tavares scored all eight points in an 8-2 run. Manhattan got no closer than eight in the second half.

