The Associated Press
 
Former Syracuse running back Walter Reyes dies at 36

November 28, 2017 4:08 pm
 
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Former Syracuse tailback Walter Reyes, second all-time on the school’s rushing list, has died, according to the Trumbull County Coroner’s office. He was 36.

Reyes, who was honored Monday night in the Carrier Dome with a moment of silence prior to the men’s basketball game between Syracuse and Maryland, died Sunday night after complaining of stomach pain for several days. The coroner says he died at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

A coroner’s report to determine the cause of death will be completed in eight to 10 weeks.

A star in high school in Struthers, Ohio, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Reyes ran low and used his impressive power, acceleration, cutting ability and breakaway speed to befuddle defenders. He finished his college career with 3,424 yards rushing, behind only Joe Morris (4,299) at Syracuse.

Reyes was married and working as a personal trainer and also part-time at a florist in Youngstown, Ohio, according to the Post-Standard in Syracuse, New York.

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

