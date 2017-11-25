Listen Live Sports

France wins doubles to lead Belgium 2-1 in Davis Cup final

November 25, 2017 11:26 am
 
LILLE, France (AP) — Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 to give France a 2-1 lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup final on Saturday.

Gasquet and Herbert, who had never played together before, put France one win away from a 10th Davis Cup title. Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, is seeking its first title.

In the northern city of Lille, the unexperienced French pair came out on top of a tense match with many ups and downs.

In Sunday’s first reverse singles, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can clinch the tie for France with victory over Belgium’s top player David Goffin. If Tsonga fails, the tie will be decided in the final reverse singles between Frenchman Lucas Pouille and Steve Darcis.

