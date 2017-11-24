Friday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR-KR Lucky Whitehead and TE Zach Conque to the practice squad. Released LB Jeremy Cash and CB Michael Hunter from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Kapri Bibbs to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Reto Berra and D Jaycob Megna to the San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G David Rittich from Stockton.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Tyler Graovac from Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Alex Gallant four games for a charging incident in a Nov. 22 game against Rochester.
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling’s Cody Wydo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 22 game against Worcester.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Jonathan Racine from Manchester (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Michael Joly from Colorado (ECHL).