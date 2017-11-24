Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 24, 2017 7:04 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR-KR Lucky Whitehead and TE Zach Conque to the practice squad. Released LB Jeremy Cash and CB Michael Hunter from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Kapri Bibbs to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Reto Berra and D Jaycob Megna to the San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G David Rittich from Stockton.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Tyler Graovac from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Alex Gallant four games for a charging incident in a Nov. 22 game against Rochester.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling’s Cody Wydo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 22 game against Worcester.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Jonathan Racine from Manchester (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Michael Joly from Colorado (ECHL).

