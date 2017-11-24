Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

November 24, 2017 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR-KR Lucky Whitehead and TE Zach Conque to the practice squad. Released LB Jeremy Cash and CB Michael Hunter from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Kapri Bibbs to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Reto Berra and D Jaycob Megna to the San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G David Rittich from Stockton.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Tyler Graovac from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Alex Gallant four games for a charging incident in a Nov. 22 game against Rochester.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling’s Cody Wydo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 22 game against Worcester.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Jonathan Racine from Manchester (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Michael Joly from Colorado (ECHL).

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Fired football coach Bret Bielema.

TCU — Signed football coach Gary Patterson to a two-year extension through the 2023 season.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.