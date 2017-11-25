Furman rolls in Nashville, beats Northeastern 78-67 in PK80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Sibley scored 22 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to help Furman roll to a 78-67 victory over Northeastern on Saturday in the PK80 Invitational.

Sibley shot 8 of 18 from the floor and made all five of his free-throw attempts. Matt Rafferty had 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field for Furman (4-2). Daniel Fowler chipped in 10 points.

The Paladins have won consecutive games since losing to top-ranked Duke 92-63 on Nov. 20.

Vasa Pusica scored 17 points to lead Northeastern (2-4). Shawn Occeus added 15 points and Bolden Brace finished with 11.

Advertisement

Furman never trailed, led 31-20 with six minutes left in the first half and had a double-digit lead nearly the rest of the way. A 6-0 spurt pulled the Huskies to 69-61 with four minutes left, but they didn’t’ get closer.